Delhi Weather Forecast, IPL 2026: Rain Threat Looms Large Ahead Of DC vs MI Clash At Arun Jaitley Stadium

IPL 2026: Axar Patel-led Delhi Capitals (DC) will face Hardik Pandya’s Mumbai Indians (MI) in the eighth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday, April 4.

The match between Delhi and Mumbai is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST.

Both franchises started the 19th season of the IPL with commanding wins.

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How Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals Started Their IPL 2026 Campaign

Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by six wickets in the second match of IPL 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29. MI all-rounder Shardul Thakur was named Player of the Match for his three-wicket haul in four overs, conceding 39 runs at an economy rate of 9.80. It was the first time in 14 years that Mumbai Indians opened their IPL campaign with a victory.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals overcame Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the fifth match of IPL 2026 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on April 1. DC’s young sensation Sameer Rizvi was named Player of the Match for his unbeaten 70-run knock off 47 balls at a strike rate of 148.94, which included five fours and four sixes.

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Currently, DC occupy fourth place in the IPL 2026 standings with two points and a net run rate of +1.397, while MI sit fifth with two points and a net run rate of +0.687.

Check Delhi's Detailed Weather Forecast

Ahead of the high-voltage clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, rain concerns loom over Delhi.

According to AccuWeather, Delhi will record a maximum temperature of 29°C and a minimum of 20°C on Saturday, April 4, with humidity at 45 percent and a dew point of 16°C. The forecast suggests some sunshine during the day, followed by cloudy conditions and a chance of thunderstorms in parts of the city during the afternoon. However, air quality is expected to remain 'very unhealthy'.

At the scheduled start time of 3:30 PM IST, the temperature will be around 29°C with intermittent clouds. As the game progresses, conditions will turn cloudy, but there is no significant chance of rain.