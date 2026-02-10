'Delighted': Sri Lankan President Responds After Pakistan Bows to ICC; Agrees to Play India at T20 World Cup

India vs Pakistan: Hours after government of Pakistan made a stunning U-turn on playing India at the T20 World Cup, Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake took to X and thanked them. While thanking Shariff, Dissanayake said that Lanka has not forgotten the solidarity shown by both India and Pakistan during the 1996 World Cup, when they played in Colombo at a time when others refrained due to security concerns.

For the unversed, Dissanayake had written and called the Prime Minister of Pakistan urging him not to boycott the match against India in Colombo.

‘Delighted’

“Thank you, Prime Minister @CMShehbaz, for ensuring the game we all love goes on. Delighted that the eagerly awaited India and Pakistan match at the ongoing T20 Cricket World Cup in Colombo will proceed as planned,” the Sri Lanka President wrote on X.

“As co-host of the tournament, Sri Lanka thanks the @ICC and all concerned for their efforts. Sri Lanka hasn’t forgotten the solidarity shown by both India and Pakistan during the 1996 World Cup, when they played in Colombo at a time when others refrained due to security concerns,” he added.

Ind-Pak to Break Viewership Records

There is little to no doubt that the India-Pakistan clash is the most-anticipated game in the ongoing T20 World Cup and probably the biggest fixture in the cricketing calendar. On OTT and on TV, the viewership is expected to make a lot of revenue as fans from across the globe are expected to tune in for the clash.

