Pakistan's Cheap Tactic Exposed After Bowing to ICC; Mohsin Naqvi Asked BCB to Write Him a Plea

ICC World Cup 2026: A day after Pakistan agreed to call off the boycott drama and play against India in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, a lot of things which were hidden under the carpet are coming out in the open. As per reports, just to show his importance, Naqvi had requested the Bangladesh Cricket Board to officially write a plea to him.

It is no secret that Bangladesh Cricket Board chief Aminul Islam visited Pakistan to have a meeting with Naqvi to discuss about the standoff. It is anybody's guess why Naqvi made this move.

‘Respectable way of wriggling out’

"Bulbul was called by Naqvi to request that he issues a formal appeal to Pakistan to play the game (against India) and that was a respectable way of wriggling out of the mess," a source aware of the development said.

BCB Bought by PCB?

BCB chief Aminul Islam thanked Pakistan for extending their support.

"We are deeply moved by Pakistan's efforts to go above and beyond in supporting Bangladesh during this period. Long may our brotherhood flourish," Islam said in a statement.

"Following my short visit to Pakistan yesterday and given the forthcoming outcomes of our discussions, I request Pakistan to play the ICC T20 World Cup game on 15 February against India for the benefit of the entire cricket ecosystem," he added.