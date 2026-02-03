Desperate Pakistan Calls for New Global Cricket Body, Baselessly Accuse ICC Of Bias Toward Indian Politics

The Pakistan Cricket Board have been at odds with the International Cricket Council ever since the latter decided to remove Bangladesh from the upcoming T20 World Cup. The removal came after Bangladesh refused to travel to India for their World Cup matches, citing players' safety concerns.

Following a tense contest between ICC and BCB, the former board decided to replace Bangladesh with Scotland after the latter remained adamant in their refusal to travel to India. During BCB and ICC's row, Pakistan had jumped in between and showed support for Bangladesh and threatened to boycott the World Cup in case of Bangladesh's removal.

After the massive failure of their threats earlier this week, the Government of Pakistan announced that they have cleared their cricket team to participate in the World Cup, but instructed the team not to take the field against India on February 15, in Colombo. In the latest development of the row, Pakistan's Defense Minister Khawaja Asif took to social media to call for a new cricket body.

Pakistan Call For A New Cricket Body

On February 3, 2026, the Defense Minister of the country took to X and called for a new governing body for cricket, citing that the spirit of the gentleman's game should be kept alive.

Khawaja tweeted, "A new international organisation of cricket is needed to keep the spirit of the gentleman's game alive, ICC has become hostage to Indian political interests in South Asia."

India Will Follow ICC Protocol And Travel To Colombo Amid Boycott Calls From Pakistan