Pakistan Yet To Communicate Formal Word Over India Match Boycott In T20 World Cup, No ICC Board Meeting After PCB's Latest Move: Report

Pakistan's decision to boycott the India match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 has raised a massive question about the Pakistan Cricket Board's integrity. After a lot of delay and drama, Pakistan finally agreed to play in the showpiece event, but will not take the field against India on February 15 in Colombo. Both India and Pakistan are pitted in Group A alongside the USA, the Netherlands and Namibia.

Pakistan yet To Communicate Official Decision To ICC

The official handle of the Pakistan government posted on X that the men's team will take part in the T20 World Cup but will boycott their match against the Men In Blue in the tournament. Despite putting up the message on social media, the Pakistan Cricket Board hasn't communicated any official decision to the ICC regarding their intention not to be involved with India in the T20 World Cup. However, as per ICC protocols, there needs to be an official communication from the stakeholders, as social media posts are not recognised under official protocols.

Pakistan departed for Sri Lanka on Monday amid the ongoing chaos. Salman Ali Agha and Co. are scheduled to take on the Netherlands in the tournament opener on February 7.

No ICC Board Meeting On Agenda After PAK Boycott

Despite ICC's strong statement, they are yet to call for a board meeting to discuss the pressing matter. As per Cricbuzz, many of the board of directors confirmed that they don't have any news of a board meeting. Pakistan conveyed their intention to play against India in the Asia Cup at the very last moment, and with almost two weeks left for the much-anticipated clash, a lot ot waters could still flow under the bridge.

An India vs Pakistan cricket match is worth around $ 250 million and forfeiting the match means Pakistan are staring at huge financial sanctions from both ICC and official broadcasters. It is worth noting that in eight T20 World Cup matches, Pakistan have managed just one win over their archrivals as things stand.