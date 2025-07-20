Despite Criticism, ICC Stands Firm, Awards England Hosting Rights Of WTC Final Till 2031

World Test Championship: The International Cricket Council (ICC), on Sunday, July 20th, announced that England and Wales Cricket Board will be hosting the World Test Championship Finals for the 2027, 2029, and 2031 editions.

In a media release, ICC confirmed that the decision was taken to give the hosting rights of the WTC Final for the 2027, 2029, and 2031 editions to England because of their ‘successful track record’ in organizing the recent summit clashes.

“The Board also confirmed the awarding of hosting rights for the ICC World Test Championship Finals for the 2027, 2029, and 2031 editions to the England and Wales Cricket Board, following a successful track record in hosting recent finals,” ICC stated.

The decision was taken during the Annual Conference of the ICC, which was held in Singapore.

The England and Wales Cricket Board has been hosting the World Test Championship since its start in 2021. Now, they have received the hosting rights of the Final for the next three editions.

Previously, Rohit Sharma And Pat Cummins Criticized The Decision To Award Hosting Rights OF WTC Final To England

In recent times, former India Test captain Rohit Sharma and Australia skipper Pat Cummins criticised the ICC for giving hosting rights to England.

Ahead of the World Test Championship 2025, Pat Cummins said that the hosting rights should be awarded to the winner of the previous edition. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma, earlier, the WTC Final can be played anywhere in the world, and not just in England.

During the Annual Conference of ICC, Gurumurthy Palani of France Cricket, Cricket Hong Kong's Anuraag Bhatnagar, and Gurdeep Klair of Cricket Canada were elected to the ICC Chief Executives’ Committee (CEC) as Associate Member representatives, as per the media release by ICC.

South Africa Won The WTC 2025 Final After Beating Australia