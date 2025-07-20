Urvil Patel Revealed How He Grabbed CSK Deal In IPL 2025: 'Sir, RCB Also Called Me...'

Chennai Super Kings failed to make it to the playoffs for the second consecutive season. The five-time champions finished last in the points table with eight points in 14 matches.

Urvil Patel Revealed How He Ended Up With CSK IN IPL 2025

Despite CSK's underwhelming season, there were a number of players who attracted attention, and Urvil Patel was one of them. The 26-year-old is known for his big shots and replaced the injured Vansh Bedi in the squad. He didn't get many chances but made his presence felt with his six-hitting skills.

He scored 68 runs in 3 matches with a brilliant strike rate of 212.50. Urvil was one of the rare shining lights for CSK, and in a recent interaction on the Game Changers Podcast, he opened up on how he landed up the CSK contract. He revealed that RCB were also in contact with him before the CSK came up knocking on the door.

“When I come to know about it, I was very excited because I remember there were two good news for me on the same day. I first got a call from RCB that Devdutt Padikkal might have been injured. So, they were looking for a replacement. So, they called me first but didn’t confirm that they will pick me. They asked me to come for a 15-day trial.

“After one hour, I got a call from CSK. [AR] Srikkanth sir from scouting called me and said they are considering me as a replacement player. So, be ready. So, I was confused. I said, ‘Sir, RCB also called me.’ He said they were sure about me to include in the team. He told me to be ready and wait for BCCI’s approval.”

How CSK Sensation Urvil Patel Shot To Fame

Urvil shot to fame with a 28-ball century against Tripura in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which happens to be the fastest by an Indian ever. He also brought up another century against Uttarakhand and ended up scoring 315 runs in six games at an average of 78.75. Urvil also smashed 29 sixes in the tournament, the most by a player.