IND vs ENG: 'They Will...' - India Backed to Pull Off Sensational Series Win Over England By Suresh Raina Despite 2-1 Deficit

The India vs England Test series has been a toughly contested one, with neither side willing to give an inch in what is the start of the WTC 2025-27 cycle for both teams. But after 3 Tests, it is the home team that are 2-1 up and in a very strong position to win the series.
The next Test gets underway from July 23 and it is a must-win game for the visitors, who know that a loss in the next Test means that the series win is beyond them.
But while many are seeing the odds as being insurmountable, one person thinks differently and has backed the Shubman Gill-led side to overcome the odds.
Former India international Suresh Raina has backed the team to register wins at both Old Trafford and The Oval to win the series 3-2.
"They will do it (win the series). They have that sense of desire, perseverance and determination. Gill will make his mark, as a batter and as a captain. I think he has done really well," Raina told ANI.
It is indeed a bold prediction, especially when one considers the injury woes that have gripped the team ahead of the penultimate match of the series.
It had been confirmed by India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate that left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, who is yet to play a game in the series, suffered a cut that required stitches to heal.
As such, his availability is all but confirmed as being null and void - but then news of another pacer being hit by an injury came to light.
Akash Deep, who played a key role in India's lone series win thus far at Edgbaston, is reportedly dealing with a groin strain and may be unavailable for the Old Trafford Test.
The sudden injury woes have seen the BCCI call upon Anshul Kambhoj as injury cover, and raises plenty of questions over the team combination ahead of the fourth Test.
