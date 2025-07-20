IND vs ENG: 'They Will...' - India Backed to Pull Off Sensational Series Win Over England By Suresh Raina Despite 2-1 Deficit

Shubman Gill (R) will be keen to win the 4th Test vs England. | Image: AP

The India vs England Test series has been a toughly contested one, with neither side willing to give an inch in what is the start of the WTC 2025-27 cycle for both teams. But after 3 Tests, it is the home team that are 2-1 up and in a very strong position to win the series.

The next Test gets underway from July 23 and it is a must-win game for the visitors, who know that a loss in the next Test means that the series win is beyond them.

But while many are seeing the odds as being insurmountable, one person thinks differently and has backed the Shubman Gill-led side to overcome the odds.

ALSO READ | Rishabh Pant On The Brink Of Achieving Historic Milestone In 4th Test

Raina's Bold Prediction

Former India international Suresh Raina has backed the team to register wins at both Old Trafford and The Oval to win the series 3-2.

"They will do it (win the series). They have that sense of desire, perseverance and determination. Gill will make his mark, as a batter and as a captain. I think he has done really well," Raina told ANI.

It is indeed a bold prediction, especially when one considers the injury woes that have gripped the team ahead of the penultimate match of the series.

ALSO READ | Shubman Gill Aims To Break Longstanding Feat In Manchester Test

Injury Woes Hit India Hard

It had been confirmed by India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate that left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, who is yet to play a game in the series, suffered a cut that required stitches to heal.

As such, his availability is all but confirmed as being null and void - but then news of another pacer being hit by an injury came to light.

Akash Deep, who played a key role in India's lone series win thus far at Edgbaston, is reportedly dealing with a groin strain and may be unavailable for the Old Trafford Test.