Virat Kohli Receives Massive Praise From Suresh Raina, Ex-CSK Player Feels 36-Year-Old 'Retired Early From T20I Cricket'

IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clinched an 11-run triumph over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 42nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, on Thursday, April 24th.

Talismanic batter Virat Kohli once again displayed a stunning performance against the Royals. The 36-year-old scored 70 runs from 42 balls at a strike rate of 166.67. He hammered 8 fours and 2 sixes during his time on the crease. It was Kohli's fiery knock that propelled RCB to 2025/5 in the first inning.

Kohli has played 261 IPL matches, scoring 8396 runs at a strike rate of 132.49, and has an average of 39.42. In the ongoing season, the top-order batter is looking fiery. He has already scored 392 runs in nine matches at a strike rate of 144.12. The 36-year-old has hammered five fifties in the 18th edition of the cash-rich tournament.

Suresh Raina Opens Up On Virat Kohli's Retirement In T20Is

While speaking on Star Sports, former Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Suresh Raina said that Virat Kohli retired early from T20I cricket. He added that the star batter could have continued playing till 2026 in the 20-over format.

“I still think that Virat Kohli retired early from T20I cricket. He could have played until 2026, based on the rhythm with which he is playing right now, and the rhythm during the 2025 Champions Trophy as well," Suresh Raina said on Star Sports.

Virat Kohli's Numbers In T20Is

After Team India's triumph in the T20 World Cup 2024 in Barbados, Virat Kohli announced his retirement from T20I cricket. In the tournament, Kohli scored 151 runs in eight matches at a strike rate of 112.68 and had an average of 18.87.