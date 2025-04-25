'Consistent For 18 Years': Dinesh Karthik In Awe Of Virat Kohli's Cricketing Genius As Batter Plays 18th IPL Season For RCB

Virat Kohli has been at the pinnacle of world cricket for more than a decade now as the star batter has been showing no signs of slowing down despite playing at the age of 36. Virat Kohli is one of the only players to be playing the IPL since the tournament was formed in 2008 and has continued to play for one franchise only- RCB. Virat Kohli is at the top of his game in his 18th season of the Indian Premier League as he currently holds the second position in the Orange Cap standings in IPL 2025.

Dinesh Karthik In Awe Of Virat Kohli In His 18th Season Of IPL

In a video shared by Royal Challengers Bengaluru on their Instagram page, Dinesh Karthik talks about RCB and India star Virat Kohli and his cricketing genius. He talked about Virat Kohli and the consistency that he has shown for the past 18 years.

"Just lost for words purely because of the hunger that he has. It is one thing to play IPL for 18 years, but it's a different thing to be consistent for 18 years. Just tells you a lot about the man. And he was very determined. He just felt the first three games in Bangalore.

"He told me two things. One, that probably he could have thought a little better. And B, he felt the fans, the way he looks at it. He knows that a lot of the people turn up just to watch him bat. So you can see, even though he didn't say it explicitly, he felt that. And that man puts his mind to something, the way he adapts, understands situations.

“I'm too small a person to even speak about it. He's an absolute champion. Just the way he went about it. Also guiding Dev along the way, making sure to take Salt along at the start. His body language, his commitment to a cause. Outstanding,” said Dinesh Karthik in a video shared on social media by the IPL franchise.

Virat Kohli Eyeing Record Third Orange Cap In 2025 IPL Season