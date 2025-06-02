'I Was Letting The Team Down': Destructive Australian All-Rounder Glenn Maxwell Announces Retirement From ODI Cricket

One of the finest players to ever don the yellow jersey of Australia, Glenn Maxwell has announced his retirement from ODI cricket. The star all-rounder announced his decision in light of the upcoming T20 World Cup which is all set to be played in India in 2026. The all-rounder his revealed he wants to focus on the T20 World Cup and help Australia win the title. Glenn Maxwell had a long and legendary ODI career with the Australian Cricket Team with one of his memorable moments being a massive innings of 201 off 128 balls against Afghanistan in the ODI World Cup 2023. Glenn Maxwell during his innings was suffering from cramps is what makes the feat even more remarkable.

Glenn Maxwell Feels He Was Letting The Team Down

Glenn Maxwell following the announcement of his retirement from ODI cricket opened up on his decision on the Final Word Podcast. During the podcast the all-rounder revealed that he felt he was letting the team down and also revealed that he had a good chat with Australia's chief of selectors George Bailey.

“I felt like I was letting the team down a little bit with how body was reacting to the conditions. I had a good chat with George Bailey and I asked him what his thoughts were going forward," said Glenn Maxwell during the podcast as he opened up on his decision to retire from the 50-over format.

George Bailey On Maxwell And The T20 World Cup

The chief selector of Australian Cricket George Bailey opened up on Glenn Maxwell's retirement. He stated in that Glenn Maxwell still has a lot to give to Australian cricket in the T20 format and now they will be looking to target the 2026 World Cup which will be played in India.

Fortunately, he still has much to offer Australia in the T20 format. All things going well he will be pivotal in the next 12 months as we build toward the World Cup early next year," said George Bailey in his statement about Glenn Maxwell.