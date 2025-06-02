Did Hardik Pandya Ignore MI Coach Mahela Jayawardena's Signals During IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 vs PBKS? WATCH VIDEO

PBKS vs MI, IPL 2025: The expectations were high, but the five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians could not live upto it on Sunday night against Punjab Kings. Punjab hammered Mumbai by five wickets and an over to spare to book themselves a berth in the IPL 2025 final where they will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru. During the match, a certain incident stole the limelight.

The incident took place in the 16th over when the cameras panned towards MI coach Mahela Jayawardena, who was trying to signal something to captain Hardik Pandya. Jasprit Bumrah, who was near Jayawardena looked a little puzzled and amused. A puzzled Bumrah finally turned to Rohit Sharma, who was in the dugout. Here is the clip that is now going viral: