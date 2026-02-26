Sanju Samson to Replace Rinku Singh, Axar Patel For Washington Sundar; India's Predicted Playing XI

India vs Zimbabwe: Gautam Gambhir and Suryakumar Yadav face a tough call in the middle of the Super 8 stage following their loss against South Africa. Does Sanju Samson come in to the XI? Till a couple of days back, whispers were that Samson would make it to the XI in place of Tilak Varma. But now, things have changed after Rinku Singh left the squad to attend to his ailing father, who is on ventilator. It is understood that he may miss the must-win contest against Zimbabwe. And if that is the case, Samson slots in straight.

The fact that India is being forced to make changes in the middle of a world tournament is not a very good sign.

Axar Back For Sundar

There is no doubt Axar would be back, but the question is - in place of whom? Will it be Washington Sundar or would India drop Kuldeep Yadav? In all probability, it would be Sundar who would have to eventually make way for Axar and Kuldeep would be in the XI. There is no doubt that spinners would get purchase out of the Chepauk strip. Also, there is little doubt that India would be overwhelming favourites. But again, ideally, they should not think too ahead of themselves and mess it up.

IND's Predicted XI vs ZIM

Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel/ Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.