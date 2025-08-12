Dewald Brevis' Epic Outing Helps South Africa End Australia's Consecutive Win Streak In T20I Cricket

Dewald Brevis of South Africa bats during the T20 international cricket match between Australia and South Africa in Darwin | Image: AAPImage via AP

Cricket South Africa secured a stunning win over Cricket Australia in the second T20I match at Darwin. It was the Aiden Markram-led Proteas Men's first win of the series as they levelled the series 1-1 with a win by 53 runs.

From Dewald Brevis' heroic knock to the bowlers' mesmerising spell, South Africa checked all the boxes after their defeat to the hosts in the first T20I match of the series.

South Africa Seals Momentous Win Over Australia In 2nd T20I By 53 Runs

After Australia's thunderous start to the T20I series with a win, South Africa retaliated with flair at the second match in Darwin. The Proteas Men put up steep numbers on the scoreboard, courtesy of Dewald Brevis' heroic blitz. SA also ended AUS's consecutive win streak in T20I cricket.

South Africa had a mediocre start with openers Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton scoring 18 and 14 runs, respectively. Lhuan-dre Pretorious had to depart early after being dismissed at just ten runs.

That is when Dewald Brevis stepped up as the Proteas Men's saviour. The 22-year-old batter pulled off a 56-ball 125. He smashed 12 boundaries and eight sixes at a 223.21 strike rate and also remained unbeaten.

Dewald Brevis' breathtaking performance left the Australian bowlers struggling. At the end of the first innings, SA scored 218 runs at the loss of seven wickets.

However, Cricket Australia failed to put up a similar response to the Proteas Men's swashbuckling performance. After they lost their newly-formed opening duo, Tim David managed to put up a rescue performance with a 24-ball 50.

The Aussie batters were left shaken as the SA bowlers put up a dominant performance. Kwena Maphaka and Corbin Bosch sealed their respective three-wicket hauls, while Kagiso Rabada, Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi and Nqabayomzi Peter picked a scalp each to keep Australia at bay.

Dewald Brevis Attains Multiple Milestones With Epic Knock

The 125-run knock off Dewald Brevis' bat has broken multiple records. Baby AB showed signs of resilience in the game and also displayed that he is here to stay in the game.

Dewald Brevis notched up the highest individual T20I score in Australia, surpassing Shane Watson's unbeaten 124 he scored against India in 2016.

He also became the sixth player to score a ton against the Aussies. Only Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shai Hope, T Dilshan, Brendon McCullum and Martin Guptill have attained the feat.

At 22 years and 105 days, Brevis ton has also made him the youngest South African to score a T20I century.