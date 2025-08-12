Nitish Reddy Starts Rehabilitation For Left Knee At BCCI COE, Keeps Asia Cup Return In Sight: Report

Nitish Reddy, the batting all-rounder for Team India, has begun his rehabilitation process at the BCCI COE in Bengaluru. The Indian cricketer was an integral part of the team in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series before picking up an injury on his left knee.

With the all-rounder back in India, he has begun his journey to return in full health and also aims to make an impact in the upcoming Asia Cup tournament for Team India.

Nitish Reddy Begins Rehab For Knee Injury At BCCI COE: Report

Nitish Kumar Reddy became a breakout star in the Indian Premier League with his performance for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. His skills earned him a call-up for the Indian Cricket Team in T20Is and Test cricket.

However, injuries have often held him back from making a big impact in the game. Nitish Reddy looked in proper groove in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series against England until the setback.

But the star player is putting in a firm effort to come back even stronger. Nitish Reddy commenced his rehabilitation from home before heading to the BCCI Centre of Excellence for an overall recovery.

Reports have suggested that Reddy has been doing well in terms of progress and is looking to secure a spot in the Asia Cup tournament.

“Nitish began his rehab at home first after returning from England. He then headed to the Centre of Excellence last week and is stationed there for a full-fledged recovery process.

“So far, his rehab has gone well. Things will be clearer by next week. But yes, he’s certainly striving to make the Asia Cup squad and hasn’t given up hope at all. One big advantage of Nitish is that he’s only 22, which should help in recovering faster,” A BCCI official said to The Telegraph.

Nitish Reddy Could Be A Significant Gain For Team India At Asia Cup 2025

As A batting all-rounder, Nitish Reddy could be a massive steal for the Indian Cricket Team. The cricketer has done really well in the IPL with the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Given that he is only 22, a faster recovery is expected, and it could put him in line for a spot in the India squad for the upcoming tournament.