Why Shubman Gill’s 4th ICC Player Of The Match Award Holds 'More Significance'? Indian Test Captain Explains

India's player of the series and captain Shubman Gill on day five of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London | Image: AP

Shubman Gill, the Indian Test captain, shares why the ICC Player of the match award for July 2025 holds a lot more significance than the previous awards he received in the past.

The Indian test skipper expressed that his performance in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series holds more significance, as it recognises his performance in his debut Test series as the captain for Team India.

Shubman Gill Expresses Why The 4th ICC POTM Award Is Significant

Earlier in the month, Shubman Gill was named as one of the nominees alongside England Captain Ben Stokes and South Africa's Wiaan Mulder for the ICC Player of the Month for July 2025. Gill's heroics in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series helped him earn the nomination.

The Indian captain had a phenomenal run during his maiden campaign as India's Test Captain, securing personal milestones and also helping India level the series in the final test match at The Oval.

Shubman Gill expressed delight at becoming the ICC Player of the Month for a historic fourth time. The Indian test skipper expressed that this recognition holds more significance than the others, as he managed to perform well in his maiden Test series as captain of the Indian Cricket Team.

"It feels great to be named the ICC Player of the Month for July. This time it holds a lot more significance since it has come for my performances during my first Test series as captain," Shubman Gill said as per ICC.

Shubman Gill Highlights The 269 At Edgbaston As Something To Cherish

Shubman Gill's performance in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series has elevated his credibility as a cricketer and a captain. From scoring multiple centuries to rewriting records, Gill stunned everyone with his outlandish performance.

But for the Indian batter, the double century at the Birmingham Test is something which Shubman Gill would cherish from the India tour of England.

"The double ton in Birmingham is obviously something I will cherish forever and will be one of the highlights of my tour to England," Shubman Gill added.