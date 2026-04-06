Dewald Brevis to Return For Clash vs DC in IPL 2026? CSK Coach Stephen Fleming Provides Injury Update After RCB Hammering

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2026: There is much speculation over when will Dewald Brevis return to the Chennai side. The speculation has gained momentum following their 43-run loss against RCB. Brevis has been nursing a side strain and that is the reason for his absence, but CSK coach Stephen Fleming revealed that he may be back for their next clash against Delhi Capitals.

‘He is ready to go’

Speaking at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday, Fleming said: "We hope he is going to be right for the next game. We have five days between the next game. We have been conservative and hopefully, these next five days go as well as we have planned, and he is ready to go. It's a big loss but we are looking forward to getting him back."

As per insider report, assistant coach Rajiv Kumar was giving Brevis throwdowns on the eve of the game against RCB for at least 20 minutes. In that 20-minute session, Brevis was defending most of the balls. During the session, he did not look to be in any discomfort. He also played a little bit of football. He trained with the entire side before the game against Punjab Kings.

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The South African cricketer was brought onboard as a replacement player, but emerged as a valuable addition as he smashed 225 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 180 in an otherwise forgettable season in which CSK finished last for the very first time ever.

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