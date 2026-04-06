WATCH | Virat Kohli's Heartwarming Gesture After Sarfaraz Khan's 25-Ball 50 Blitz During RCB-CSK IPL 2026 Match

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli won hearts with his gesture for young Sarfaraz Khan at the M. Chinnawamy. Kohli was extremely impressed with Sarfaraz's fighting 50 off 25 balls on Sunday. His cameo was laced with eight fours and two sixes. He was eventually stumped after he missed a Krunal Pandya delivery. Chennai may have lost the match, but Sarfaraz's effort seemed to have clean bowled Kohli who lauded the CSK star while he was on his way back to the pavilion. Here is the moment.

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Sarfaraz, who was bought for merely Rs 75 lakh has been the rare silver lining for the franchise who are yet to register their first win of the season after three attempts. In CSK's previous game against the Punjab Kings as well, Sarfaraz hit a blitzy 12-ball 32. In fact, Sarfaraz's 25-ball 50 came at a time when CSK were in deep trouble in a mammoth chase. Sarfaraz walked into bat when CSK had plummeted to 30 for three inside the powerplay itself.

How RCB Won

Earlier, a breathtaking batting show led by Tim David, Rajat Patidar and Devdutt Padikkal, along with Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s incisive spell of 3-41 propelled defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to a commanding 43-run win.

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The contest saw RCB’s batting unit dismantle CSK’s attack with relentless hitting, as David’s 70 not out off just 25 balls and Patidar’s unbeaten 48 off only 19 balls provided for a grandstand finish after Padikkal’s fluent 50 off 29 balls – his second consecutive fifty of the season – had set the tone for the daunting total.

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