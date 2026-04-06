RCB CHEEKILY Troll MS Dhoni, CSK After Huge Win in IPL 2026? 'Ek Tha jo Wicket ke Peeche se...'

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2026: Did RCB take a subtle jibe at CSK and former captain MS Dhoni? Yes, it seems they did with a post that has now gone viral on social space. While the match was still ongoing on Sunday at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium, RCB's official social media handle with a post receiving backlash from the Chennai fans.

“Ek tha jo wicket ke piche se…”

The host side posted a clip of a diving catch by their wicket-keeper Jitesh Sharma. Abhinandan Singh’s delivery took an edge off Shivam Dube’s bat and flew to the right of Jitesh when the wicket-keeper made a brilliant dive to take a low catch.

The caption of the post read: “Ek tha jo wicket ke piche se…” .

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Fans reckoned the jibe was on Dhoni because such statements like ‘wicket ke piche se’ are often used with the former CSK captain. Such statements are used for Dhoni because he had the capability of changing the complexion of games from behind the stumps. For the unversed, Dhoni was not part of the game due to a calf injury. Dhoni is considered to be one of the greatest players in the history of the IPL having led his side to the silverware on five occasions. Once RCB came up with this tweet, war started between fans of the two franchises.

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