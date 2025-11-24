'Son of India Love you': When Bollywood's Late He-Man Dharmendra Praised Mohammed Siraj 's Undying Spirit After His Father's Demise

Legendary actor and the 'He-Man' of the Indian film industry breathed his last just a few days before his 90th birthday on December 8. The late actor was rushed to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on November 24, 2025, where he passed away. The exact cause of the Padma Bhushan awardee's death remains unknown as of now.

ALSO READ | Dharmendra Last Rites Updates: Legendary Actor Dharmendra Dies at 89

Dharmendra's Tweet For Mohammed Siraj Resurfaces

The late actor had once posted an emotional message for India's star pacer Mohammed Siraj. In 2021, the pacer had lost his father while he was on an Australian tour. Prior to the start of the Test series, Mohammed Ghaus, Siraj's father, had passed away, but the star batter showed unwavering spirit and his love for the country as he stayed back 'Down Under' to fulfill his father's dream of seeing him represent India.

After the completion of the 2020-21 edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, the pacer went directly to his father's grave to pay his last respects. This incident left many emotional, including the 'He-Man' of Bollywood Dharmendra. The late actor praised the star pacer for his dedication to the nation despite dealing with such a huge setback.

Advertisement

'Siraj, Brave Heart son of India Love you ... Naaz hai tujh par, dil par walid ki maut ka sdma liye tum watan ki Aan ke liye match khelte rahe .. aur ek unhoni jeet watan ke naam darj kar ke lote.. Kal tujhe apne walid ki qabbr par dekh kar mun bhar aya. Jannt naseeb ho unhein,' the legendary actor had written on his X (previously known as Twitter) account.

ALSO READ | One Last Show! Dharmendra To Light Up Big Screen Posthumously With Agastya Nanda Starrer Ikkis

Advertisement

Dharmendra To Make One Final Appearance On Silver Screen