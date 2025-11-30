DhoniLand Witnesses 'Virat Moment', Kohli Ends 279 Days Wait As He Brings Up His 52nd ODI Hundred In IND vs SA 1st ODI

India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli etched his name in the record books as the talismanic Indian batter finally ended the long wait by registering his 52nd ODI century during the first 50-over clash between India and South Africa at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi, on Sunday, November 30.

Virat Kohli Completes 52nd ODI Ton In Style

The memorable moment unfolded on the fifth delivery of the 38th over when Kohli guided Marco Jansen’s ball past the third man to reach his 52nd ODI hundred. The talismanic batter took only 102 balls to accomplish the remarkable milestone.

After a gap of 279 days, Virat Kohli eventually put an end to the wait by notching up his 52nd ODI century. His previous hundred had come against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy 2025, and after 279 days, the 37-year-old produced yet another historic ton.

Nevertheless, the wait proved worthwhile as Kohli delivered a legendary innings in the first ODI of the series against South Africa. From the very beginning of his knock, Virat Kohli appeared in sublime touch, and no force in the world seemed capable of preventing the top-order batter from reaching this extraordinary landmark.

However, Virat Kohli's legendary knock came to an end in the fifth delivery of the 43rd over after Virat Kohli fell prey to Nandre Burger. Nevertheless, the damage was already done. Kohli played a 135-run knock from 120 balls at a strike rate of 112.50. He smashed 11 fours and seven sixes during his time on the crease.

Records Galore As Kohli Smashes 52nd ODI Century

Kohli's 52nd ODI century is more hyped because the talismanic batter broke his idol Sachin Tendulkar's longstanding record.

Kohli leapfrogged Sachin Tendulkar's majestic record of having the most centuries in a single format. Tendulkar had 51 centuries in a single format, and Kohli was tied for the record until now, as he slammed his 52nd One-Day hundred in Ranchi.

Earlier in the first innings of the opening ODI match between India and South Africa, Kohli hammered his 76th ODI half-century, which marked his 100th fifty-plus home scores, overtaking Sachin Tendulkar's record for most ODI half-centuries in India.