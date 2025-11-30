Updated 30 November 2025 at 17:16 IST
IND vs SA: Virat Kohli Scripts History In ODIs, Breaks Idol Sachin Tendulkar's Longstanding Record With Majestic Knock In Ranchi
Virat Kohli has made history against South Africa in the series opener ODI in Ranchi. The superstar Indian cricketer now has the most hundreds in a single format.
Virat Kohli has made history against South Africa in the series opener ODI at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi. The superstar Indian cricketer now has the most hundreds in a single format.
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli rewinded the clock with a timeless display in the series opener ODI clash against South Africa. The Indian duo stitched a mighty 136-run partnership against the Proteas Men.
With an energetic crowd in Ranchi who are witnessing the return of International cricket at the JSCA International Cricket Stadium, brilliance was bound to happen.
Virat Kohli Chases Down His Idol's Majestic Record To Make History
Team India superstar Virat Kohli delivered a performance to remember against the South African Men and has displayed that he is definitely not done yet. Kohli was on a batting barrage as he smashed the Protea bowlers to secure a well-deserved century.
The former India captain's irresistible performance has helped him seal his name in the history books. He continues to defy expectations and prove that he is the Greatest of All Time in the modern era.
Virat Kohli has officially surpassed Sachin Tendulkar's majestic record of having the most centuries in a single format. The Indian cricket icon had 51 centuries in a single format, and Kohli was tied for the record until now, as he slammed his 52nd One-Day ton in Ranchi.
Virat Kohli's Brilliant Knock Will Be A Significant Reminder To The Selectors
Virat Kohli's contributions were significant as he picked up 135 off 120 balls on the scoreboard. With 11 boundaries, seven sixes and a strike rate of 112.50, he was a beast unleashed against the South Africa Men in Ranchi.
The vintage performance from Virat Kohli is a reminder that he is not yet done with the game and can do wonders if given the opportunity. The entire Ranchi crowd felt the energy as Kohli let out a roar and then leapt in celebration. It was a sight to cherish for a lifetime.
Kohli is a man on a mission whenever he gets the opportunity to represent India. An ultimate run machine and chase master in his own right, his performance serves as a reminder to the selectors that his vision and determination for the 2027 World Cup remain alive.
