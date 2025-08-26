Dhruv Jurel Commends Gautam Gambhir For Inspiring Presence As Team India Head Coach: 'You Always Feel Motivated Around Him'

Wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel showered praise on Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir for his inspiring presence, saying that he always motivates the players around him.

In the recently concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, Dhruv Jurel played under Gautam Gambhir's coaching. Jurel took the field after Rishabh Pant was retired hurt in the fourth Test match of the series.

The 24-year-old played one match and two innings against England, scoring 53 runs at an average of 26.50 and a strike rate of 61.62.

Currently in the 2025 season of the UP T20, Dhruv Jurel is playing for the Gorakhpur Lions.

Dhruv Jurel Lavishes Praise On Gautam Gambhir

While speaking on Breaking Sports with Vivek Sethia, Dhruv Jurel said that the players always feel pumped up when they are around the head coach.

"If you are around him, you always feel motivated. You feel pumped up. The kind of energy and aura he has, like I said, when he comes into the huddle and speaks, everyone gets pumped up. It feels really good. He makes you feel like, 'We are going in, we are the best, and we are the ones who will win. That's the kind of feeling he gives,” Jurel said.

Jurel shared a personal experience when Gambhir came to him and motivated the youngster. The 24-year-old further added that he felt confident when he was around Gautam Gambhir.

"And personally, he always comes to me and says, 'You can talk to me anytime, you can call me anytime, and I will always back you. Just keep your head down and work hard. I will always stand behind you.’ That feels really good. You feel confident when a coach of the Indian team talks to you like that," he added.

ALSO READ: Mohammed Siraj Spills The Beans On Bowling 186 Overs During England Tour Amid Workload Management Debate

Dhruv Jurel's Stats In International Cricket

Dhruv Jurel made his Team India debut in the Test format in February 2024, against England. In Tests, Jurel played five matches and eight innings, scoring 255 runs at an average of 36.42 and a strike rate of 54.72.