Mohammed Siraj Spills The Beans On Bowling 186 Overs During England Tour Amid Workload Management Debate: 'I Could Have Bowled Even More'

India vs England: Shubman Gill-led Team India locked horns against Ben Stokes' England in a five-match Test series at the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. The five-match series between the two cricket giants ended in a 2-2 draw.

England clinched wins in Leeds and London. On the other hand, India conquered Edgbaston and Kennington Oval.

It was India speedster Mohammed Siraj who caught the limelight in the series after displaying a stupendous performance against the Three Lions. Siraj bowled 186 overs in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, taking 23 wickets, including one four-wicket haul and two fifers. The 31-year-old Indian pacer was also the highest wicket-taker during the England tour.

Mohammed Siraj Reflects On Workload Management After Bowling 186 Overs During England Tour

While speaking to RevSportz, Mohammed Siraj opened up on bowling 186 overs amid the workload management debate, saying that he could have played more if there was another match in the series.

"Hundred percent I could've played even if there was another Test match," Siraj told RevSportz, as quoted by ANI.

The 31-year-old pacer accepted that playing in Test cricket will give a player mental fatigue, emotional fatigue, and body tiredness. However, Siraj accepted that he loves those challenges.

"Test cricket gives mental fatigue, emotional fatigue, body tiredness, et cetera, but that is the challenge that I love most about it. You can have one bad spell and you better yourself in the next. In Test cricket, we get another innings to make a comeback, just like life where we get chances to better ourselves every day. I like and enjoy these facts about Test cricket, and just want to give my hundred percent without thinking much about my performance being good or bad," he added.

