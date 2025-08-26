Hanuma Vihari Signs Up With Tripura For Upcoming Season, Ends Association With Andhra Pradesh After Tumultuous Chapter

Hanuma Vihari has left Andhra Pradesh to join Tripura ahead of the 2025-26 domestic season. Vihari completed the official proceedings after securing the No Objection Certificate from the Andhra Cricket Association.

As per ESPN Cricinfo, the Indian batter has initially signed up for a season, which can be extended depending on mutual consent as it stands. In the past, players like Wriddhiman Saha featured for Tripura and Vihari will be a new addition. He was at his best in the Andhra Premier League, and the player is confident he can still play fluently in all three formats.

In an interaction with ESPN Cricinfo, he said, “I was keen on other opportunities since I believe I'm good enough to play all three formats.

"Andhra made it clear they were looking at youngsters for the T20 format. That was why I decided it didn't make sense playing even the 50-over format, so I sat out of the Vijay Hazare Trophy as well. I also wanted to play in a new environment."

Hanuma Vihari Had A Public Spat With Andhra Cricket Association

Vihari had his fair share of problems with Andhra Pradesh when he made allegations of humiliation and embarrassment following the conclusion of the 2023-24 season. He slammed the ACA, insisting that political interference was the reason for his leaving the role of captain. He was also on the verge of completing a move to Madhya Pradesh ahead of the 2024-25 season, but was made to convince him to kill down his thoughts by Nara Lokesh, General Secretary of the TDP.

