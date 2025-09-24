India’s Hopefuls Wobble! Dhruv Jurel & KL Rahul Underperform Before Squad Announcement For West Indies Tests

Team India may have a concern ahead of the West Indies Test series. Right before the anticipated announcement of the hosts' squad, some probable players heavily underperformed in the ongoing multi-day match against Australia A.

Veteran KL Rahul and wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel failed to make a significant impact while they were in action for India A. Given that both players are eyeing a spot in the upcoming red-ball assignment, their performance would be key to pushing their case for the approaching Test series.

KL Rahul And Dhruv Jurel Struggle Before India's Squad Unveil For WI Tests

During India A's second multi-day match against Australia A in Lucknow, the Indian top order heavily fumbled during their first innings.

Opener KL Rahul was dismissed in just 24 deliveries, scoring 11 runs. Will Sutherland eventually dismissed the veteran Indian opener after being caught behind.

KL Rahul's pale performance against Australia A could be a problem, given that it may affect his position in the Indian squad for the upcoming two-match Test series.

Wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel also failed to deliver when India A needed him to step up. The 24-year-old was dismissed in just three deliveries, scoring one run. He was taken down via LBW.

Despite his slip-up in the second multi-day match, Dhruv Jurel stood up to the task in the first match, scoring a 197-ball 140 to continue India A's momentum in the game.

With Rishabh Pant being injured, Dhruv Jurel's chances of making it to the squad have significantly heightened. Now everything depends on the BCCI's announcement of the squad.

India A Struggle During First Innings Against Australia A

India A's woeful performance continued after their top-order wobbled. Following KL Rahul's dismissal, N Jagadeesan scored a 45-ball 38 before being taken down. Sai Sudharsan attempted to pull off a rescue attempt with his 140-ball 75.

The middle-order could not withstand the pressure as Devdutt Padikkal, skipper Dhruv Jurel and Nitish Reddy were taken down after scoring just one run, respectively. Ayush Badoni scored 21, while Prasidh Krishna scored 16 before being retired hurt in the competition.