India-A vs South Africa-A, Live Streaming, 1st Unofficial ODI: When And Where to Watch Abhishek Sharma Live

India's Abhishek Sharma celebrates making 50 runs against Australia during their T20 cricket match in Melbourne | Image: AAP via AP

Ind-A vs SA-A: The ‘A-sides’ of India and South Africa lock horns in an unofficial ODI on Thursday. The game is expected to be a mouthwatering clash as both teams are well-balanced. In the upcoming games, a number of players would like to make it count ahead of the white-ball leg between the two sides. Players like Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma would like to make a mark for themselves as they want a break in the national side in ODIs.

Ind-A vs SA-A Live Streaming

As unfortunate as it may sound, there will not be any TV coverage for the match between India-A and South Africa-A. Recently, the four-day matches between the two sides were streamed on the JioHotstar mobile apps and website, but - as of now - there is no official confirmation has been made yet for the limited-overs leg.

Where will the 1st Unofficial ODI between India A-South Africa A be played?

The 1st Unofficial ODI between India A-South Africa A will be played at the Niranjan Shah Stadium, Khandheri, Rajkot.

When will the 1st Unofficial ODI between India A-South Africa A match start?

The 1st Unofficial ODI between India A-South Africa A will start at 1:30 PM IST.

Ind-A vs SA-A Squads

India-A Squad: Tilak Varma (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, Ishan Kishan (WK), Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Vipraj Nigam, Manav Suthar, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Khaleel Ahmed, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy