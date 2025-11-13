Updated 13 November 2025 at 12:54 IST
India-A vs South Africa-A, Live Streaming, 1st Unofficial ODI: When And Where to Watch Abhishek Sharma Live
Ind-A vs SA-A: Watch the live streaming details, TV channel information & website links to watch the India A vs South Africa A 1st ODI live.
- Cricket
Ind-A vs SA-A: The ‘A-sides’ of India and South Africa lock horns in an unofficial ODI on Thursday. The game is expected to be a mouthwatering clash as both teams are well-balanced. In the upcoming games, a number of players would like to make it count ahead of the white-ball leg between the two sides. Players like Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma would like to make a mark for themselves as they want a break in the national side in ODIs.
Ind-A vs SA-A Live Streaming
As unfortunate as it may sound, there will not be any TV coverage for the match between India-A and South Africa-A. Recently, the four-day matches between the two sides were streamed on the JioHotstar mobile apps and website, but - as of now - there is no official confirmation has been made yet for the limited-overs leg.
Where will the 1st Unofficial ODI between India A-South Africa A be played?
The 1st Unofficial ODI between India A-South Africa A will be played at the Niranjan Shah Stadium, Khandheri, Rajkot.
When will the 1st Unofficial ODI between India A-South Africa A match start?
The 1st Unofficial ODI between India A-South Africa A will start at 1:30 PM IST.
Ind-A vs SA-A Squads
India-A Squad: Tilak Varma (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, Ishan Kishan (WK), Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Vipraj Nigam, Manav Suthar, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Khaleel Ahmed, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy
South Africa-A Squad: Jason Smith, Sinethemba Qeshile, Lhuan-dre Pretorius (wk), Marques Ackerman (c), Codi Yusuf, Jordan Hermann, Mihlali Mpongwana, Bjorn Fortuin, Nqabayomzi Peter, Delano Potgieter, Ottneil Baartman, Rubin Hermann, Tshepo Moreki, Kwena Maphaka, and Rivaldo Moonsamy.
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 13 November 2025 at 11:21 IST