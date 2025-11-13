KL Rahul On The Cusp Of Registering Big Record, India Opener 15 Runs Away From Achieving Career Milestone In IND vs SA Test Series

The first match of the India vs South Africa series will be played on November 14, 2025. India will host the World Test Champions for a two-match series and they will look to better their standings on the WTC points table.

Under Shubman Gill, India have played seven Test matches so far and have managed to win four of them. India clean swept West Indies 2-0 recently at home and prior to that, they played out a 2-2 draw against Ben Stokes' England in England. The first game of the series will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

KL Rahul On The Cusp Of Attaining Huge Career Milestone

Despite having a few uncertain years in the past, KL Rahul has finally come to his own and has cemented his place in the Indian Test team as an opener. Rahul played a huge role in India managing to play out a 2-2 draw against England and winning the two-match series against West Indies at home. Rahul will be seen in action next when India lock horns with South Africa in Kolkata in the first Test match and he is fast approaching a huge career milestone.

The 33-year-old has so far scored 3,985 runs in 65 matches for the Indian team in the longest format of the game. Interestingly, Rahul only needs 15 runs to complete 4,000 runs. He will also become the 18th player from India to achieve this milestone. KL Rahul will have to play a huge role if India want to win the two-match Test series against South Africa.

India Wary Of South African Bowling Attack