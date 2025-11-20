WATCH | Shubman Gill Reaches Guwahati With Team India, no Neck Support Raises Hopes

Ind vs SA: As was expected, India captain Shubman Gill has reached Guwahati with the team on Wednesday. While his chances of participating in the crucial final Test is next to nil, yet there was a silver lining. Gill was seen walking out of the airport with the neck support which invariably means he is recovering well. It is understood that a final call on his participation would be taken on the eve of the game.

WATCH VIDEO

Will Gill Play?

In all probability, he won't. He is there with the side to egg them on and boost the morale in the dressing-room. Gill picked up the freak injury during the first Test in Kolkata while trying to sweep a ball from Simon Harmer. After picking up the injury, he was admitted in a Kolkata-based hospital. He is recovering well is what is understood. Even the BCCI put out a tweet on Wednesday confirming that.

"Team India captain Shubman Gill suffered a neck injury on Day 2 of the Kolkata Test against South Africa and was taken to the hospital for examination after the end of day's play. He was kept under observation and discharged the next day. Shubman has been responding well to the medical treatment provided and will travel to Guwahati with the team on 19th November, 2025. He will continue to be monitored by the BCCI medical team and a decision on his participation in the 2nd Test will be taken accordingly," BCCI's tweet read.