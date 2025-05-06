Did Delhi Police Subtly Roast RCB's Virat Kohli Over His Instagram Like Controversy? Check Viral Post

IPL 2025: Virat Kohli has been in the spotlight recently as his bat has been doing the talking and helping Royal Challengers Bengaluru win. Now that the league enters the business end of the group-stage, RCB find themselves at the top of the points table, thanks to Kohli's purple patch. But away from the field, Kohli accidentally landed himself in the middle of a controversy. Social media users spotted that Kohli had liked a post featuring actress Avneet Kaur and that started the controversy.

Eventually, Kohli had to come out and give clarification. He shared a story on Instagram, which read: “I’d like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction… There was absolutely no intent behind it.”

Now, it seems that Delhi Police has used this instance to spread traffic awareness among citizens.

‘It appears the algorithm has registered many interactions’

The viral post featured a message reminding people that their "cameras make no mistake" and violators would be penalised. But it was the wording - "while checking our cameras, it appears the algorithm has registered many interactions". This is the line that has raised speculation that Delhi Police was using Kohli for the campaign as the former RCB captain also used the words, ‘algorithm’, ‘registered’, and ‘interaction’.

KING For a Reason