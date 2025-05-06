'Rishabh Pant Should Say Nicholas Pooran, You Take...': LSG Captain Given Smart Advice Amid Poor IPL 2025 Season

IPL 2025: Rishabh Pant broke the bank and created history at the mega auction when Lucknow Super Giants bought him for a whopping Rs 27 cr. Once that happened, expectations were high from the southpaw, but unfortunately he has not been able to live up to the expectations.

And now, experts and former cricketers are suggesting the franchise to remove him as captain and look beyond him. Former Australian cricketer Aaron Finch reckons Pant should just hand over the gloves to Pooran. Finch reckons as a captain Pant hardly gets to interact with his bowlers and that is not easy for any skipper.

"It must be really difficult to captain a side when you're the wicketkeeper. You probably get a couple of seconds to talk to your bowler between overs, and with the stop-clock rule, that time is minimal. That can be really difficult - the bowler's plan might change ball to ball, and so might Rishabh's. You can see how animated and frustrated he is when things don't go to plan," Finch told JioStar.

‘Pooran, you take the gloves’

"Maybe it's time he says, 'Pooran, you take the gloves. I need to get rhythm, manage plans better, and talk to my attack directly'."

Pant Having His Worst-Ever Season

In what has been a season to forget for Pant, he has amassed 198 runs in 10 matches at an average of 24.75, including one half-century. His average has been 12.80 and his strike rate has also dropped below 100 for the first time in the tournament.

In 122 IPL matches, Pant has amassed 3412 runs including 19 half-centuries and a hundred at an average of 33.13.