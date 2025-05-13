Did India-Pakistan Conflict Play a Role in Virat Kohli's Premature Retirement Call From Test Cricket? Shocking Details Emerge

Virat Kohli Retires: Former India captain Virat Kohli called it a day from the longer format and while that stunned one and all, now stunning and fresh details are emerging. It is reportedly understood that Kohli was not happy with the Board of Control of Cricket in India's call to restrict cricketer-family travels during tours. It is no secret that Kohli is a family man and loves to spend time with them.

As per a report on Cricbuzz, Kohli was set to meet former BCCI secretary Jay Shah and current board vice president Rajeev Shukla - but that did not happen due to the existing India-Pakistan border conflict. According to the same report, Kohli could only meet former India coach Ravi Shastri. Kohli conveyed his decision to Shastri.

‘He was to speak to Jay Shah’

"...The buzz around the ecosystem is that he had decided to leave Test cricket a long time ago. He was to speak to Jay Shah, the former BCCI secretary, too but one is not sure if that conversation has happened at all. There was to be a meeting between him and Rajeev Shukla, an influential figure in the BCCI. But that may not have taken place because of the recent border tensions," the Cricbuzz report stated.

Kohli - The Talisman