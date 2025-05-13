Virat Kohli, Along With Anushka Sharma, Reaches Vrindavan After Announcing Controversial Test Retirement | WATCH VIDEO

Virat Kohli Retires: On Monday, Kohli took to social media to announce his retirement from Test cricket. Once the news became public, tributes started pouring in from all quarters as most reckoned he was the best of the generation. But those who know Kohli closely, would know that he has become very spiritual after COVID-19.

On a number of occasions when he was going through a lull with the bat, he was seen visiting holy places. In fact, hours after his retirement call, he was spotted in Vrindavan on Tuesday along with his biggest supporter by his side, his wife Anushka Sharma. The power couple were spotted getting off their car amid high security in Vrindavan. Here is the video that is now going viral:

Kohli - Best of The Generation

Kohli would certainly be remembered as one of the best to have played Test cricket and a global ambassador for inspiring many to take up the sport. In his Test career spanning 14 years, the 36-year-old made 123 appearances in whites, amassing 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85, with 30 centuries and 31 fifties in 210 innings and the best score of 254*. He also is the fourth-highest run-getter for India in red-ball cricket.