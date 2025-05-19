'Zero Sponsors Without India-Pakistan Clash': Why Asia Cup 2025 is Not Possible Without BCCI

Asia Cup 2025: In what can be labelled as a firm stance taken by the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) in the wake of the recent tensions between India and Pakistan, the Indian board has decided not to take part in any event that comes under the purview of the Asian Cricket Council as the board is headed by a Pakistan minister.

Mohsin Naqvi, who is an Interior Minister of Pakistan, is also the President of the ACC. This is the major reason why BCCI is reluctant to feature in it. It will be a big setback for the cricketing community as well if the Asia Cup 2025 is not held.

Reasons it could be cancelled…

Sponsors: Who will sponsor a tournament which does not have India featuring in it. The sponsors would not be interested in shelling money in an event which does not have potential to generate revenue. This will be a big roadblock for the ACC in case India pull out.

Broadcast: Who would like to broadcast a cricketing event sans India - no one. In 2024, Asia Cup rights were lapped up by Sony Pictures Network India (SPNI) for eight years for a whopping 170 US dollars. But certainly, with India not there - the deal would be reworked.