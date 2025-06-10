Did R. Ashwin Mock 'Spirit Of Game' in TNPL? Lukewarm Punishment For CSK Star's Undignified Act Highlights Perks of Superstar Culture

Updated 10 June 2025 at 10:57 IST
TNPL 2025: Ravichandran Ashwin was in the middle of a controversy after he showed dissent over an umpire call in a recent TNPL 2025 game. Ashwin was given leg-before wicket, and then he reckoned he was not out - so he fumed at the female umpire. Also, while walking back to the pavilion - he hit his pads with the bat and then threw his gloves towards the dug out. And now, he has been fined - but is the punishment harsh enough or too lukewarm? Also, was Ashwin spared mildly because he is a superstar?
The Tamil Nadu-born stalwart received a 10 per cent fine for his dissent and a further 20 per cent fine for “misuse of equipment".
“There was a hearing conducted by the match referee after the game," Cricbuzz quoted a TNPL official as saying.
“Ashwin was fined 10 per cent for showing dissent towards the umpires and 20 per cent for misuse of equipment. He accepted the sanctions."
Without a doubt he did mock the ‘Spirit of Cricket’. Cricket is considered to be a gentleman's sport and what Ashwin did on Sunday was everything but ‘gentlemanly’. Ashwin is a big star in Indian cricket and there is no doubting that and hence his action came across as if he was trying to throw his weight around with the umpires. One reckons the fine levied on Ashwin is too lukewarm and that again goes to highlight his superstar status. Shouldn't he have been banned for a match? For the unversed, Ashwin is the captain of his team and that is also a big reason why he should not have behaved in that fashion.
Stay updated with IPL 2025, from the latest Live Score, Match Schedule, Most Runs and Wickets, to live cricket scores for all matches. Get the latest sports news and comprehensive cricket coverage, all in one place.
Published 10 June 2025 at 10:52 IST