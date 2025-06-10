Did R. Ashwin Mock 'Spirit Of Game' in TNPL? Lukewarm Punishment For CSK Star's Undignified Act Highlights Perks of Superstar Culture

TNPL 2025: Ravichandran Ashwin was in the middle of a controversy after he showed dissent over an umpire call in a recent TNPL 2025 game. Ashwin was given leg-before wicket, and then he reckoned he was not out - so he fumed at the female umpire. Also, while walking back to the pavilion - he hit his pads with the bat and then threw his gloves towards the dug out. And now, he has been fined - but is the punishment harsh enough or too lukewarm? Also, was Ashwin spared mildly because he is a superstar?

The Tamil Nadu-born stalwart received a 10 per cent fine for his dissent and a further 20 per cent fine for “misuse of equipment".

‘He accepted the sanctions’

“There was a hearing conducted by the match referee after the game," Cricbuzz quoted a TNPL official as saying.

“Ashwin was fined 10 per cent for showing dissent towards the umpires and 20 per cent for misuse of equipment. He accepted the sanctions."

Did Ashwin Mock The ‘Spirit of Cricket’?