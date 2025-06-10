'Cherish Forever': MS Dhoni Breaks Silence, Reacts After Being Inducted Into ICC Hall of Fame

Updated 10 June 2025 at 10:33 IST
ICC Hall of Fame: In a moment of glory, former India captain MS Dhoni was inducted in the prestigious Hall of Fame of the ICC on Monday. The former India captain happens to be the only skipper to win all three ICC white-ball tournaments. The Ranchi-born was among seven legendary cricketers added to the ICC Hall of Fame at a starry ceremony held at the iconic Abbey Road Studios in London.
Not just Dhoni, the others to get the honour were South Africa's Hashim Amla, former Australia opener Matthew Hayden, former South Africa captain Graeme Smith, and New Zealand great Daniel Vettori.
Two women cricketers - Pakistan's Sana Mir and former England wicketkeeper-batter Sarah Taylor - were also inducted to take the total Hall of Famers to 122.
Dhoni, who is a person who rarely speaks, claimed that he will cherish the honour forever.
"It is an honour to be named in the ICC Hall of Fame, which recognises the contributions of cricketers across generations and from all over the world. To have your name remembered alongside such all-time greats is a wonderful feeling. It is something that I will cherish forever," he said.
Dhoni is arguably the best to have led Team India on a cricket field. He is widely respected, not just for his on-field abilities, but also for the humble human being he is. The 43-year-old continues to feature in the Indian Premier League for the Chennai Super Kings. Unfortunately the yellow army had a 2025 season to forget at the cash-rich tournament. Speculations are rife over whether Dhoni will feature in IPL 2026 or not. Dhoni has personally not ruled the possibility out.
Published 10 June 2025 at 10:29 IST