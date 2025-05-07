sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ India Targets Terror Camps in PoK | Indian Action Against Pak | India Avenges Pahalgam Attack | Operation Sindoor | CBSE Results 2025 | India Strikes Pakistan | IPL 2025 |
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Cricket /
  • Did Shikhar Dhawan Troll Shahid Afridi With Viral 'Tea Picture' After India's 'Operation Sindoor' in Pakistan?

Updated May 7th 2025, 14:55 IST

Did Shikhar Dhawan Troll Shahid Afridi With Viral 'Tea Picture' After India's 'Operation Sindoor' in Pakistan?

Operation Sindoor: In the wake of India's successful operation in Pakistan, did Shikhar Dhawan troll Shahid Afridi or is it an AI Generated image?

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
Follow: Google News Icon
Did Shikhar Dhawan take a dig at Shahid Afridi after Operation Sindoor?
Did Shikhar Dhawan take a dig at Shahid Afridi after Operation Sindoor? | Image: Shikhar Dhawan Instagram/X

Operation Sindoor: In the wake of India's successful operation in Pakistan , Shikhar Dhawan and Shahid Afridi is in the news, again. Days after the ex-Pakistan cricketer made insensitive comments following the Pahalgam terror attack, Afridi blamed the Indian army for the incident.

Speaking to Samaa TV, Afridi said, "Tum logon ki 8 lakh hi fauj hai Kashmir mein aur yeh ho gaya. Iska matlab nalayak ho, nikamme ho na tum log security de nahi sake logon ko (You have an 800,000-strong army in Kashmir and still this happened. It means you are inefficient and useless if you can't provide security to the people)."

After this, Dhawan took to social media and reminded the former Pakistan cricketer of the Kargil episode. 

ALSO READ: 'Afridi Ko Tag Kar Dete': Dhawan Lauds Successful 'Operation Sindoor'

Afridi then responded to Dhawan by asking him to relax and have tea. Now, after ‘Operation Sindoor’, a picture where Dhawan is sipping tea is doing the rounds on social media - but did the former India cricketer actually post it? 

Truth Behind Dhawan's Viral Picture

It is a picture of Dhawan that is now going viral, he can be seen enjoying himself in a swimming pool by sipping a cup0 of tea. 

The caption of the viral tweet on X reads, "Aur kaisi lagi chai padosiyon (How was the tea neighbours?) The tweet has already garnered 1.2 million views. 

Meanwhile, after checking Dhawan's timeline on Instagram and X - we discovered that the picture that had gone viral was posted by the former India cricketer on February 7, 2024. It is the picture that is now being used by social media users to mock Afridi. 

ALSO READ: Operation Sindoor To Impact PSL 25? IND's Air Strike Leaves PAK Shocked

Operation Sindoor

India initiated ‘Operation Sindoor’, a targeted military operation on May 7, striking terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack. The air strikes reportedly eliminated several terrorists and destroyed key terror hideouts. 

Published May 7th 2025, 14:48 IST

Viral Pakistan