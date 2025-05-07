Did Shikhar Dhawan Troll Shahid Afridi With Viral 'Tea Picture' After India's 'Operation Sindoor' in Pakistan?

Operation Sindoor: In the wake of India's successful operation in Pakistan , Shikhar Dhawan and Shahid Afridi is in the news, again. Days after the ex-Pakistan cricketer made insensitive comments following the Pahalgam terror attack, Afridi blamed the Indian army for the incident.

Speaking to Samaa TV, Afridi said, "Tum logon ki 8 lakh hi fauj hai Kashmir mein aur yeh ho gaya. Iska matlab nalayak ho, nikamme ho na tum log security de nahi sake logon ko (You have an 800,000-strong army in Kashmir and still this happened. It means you are inefficient and useless if you can't provide security to the people)."

After this, Dhawan took to social media and reminded the former Pakistan cricketer of the Kargil episode.

Afridi then responded to Dhawan by asking him to relax and have tea. Now, after ‘Operation Sindoor’, a picture where Dhawan is sipping tea is doing the rounds on social media - but did the former India cricketer actually post it?

Truth Behind Dhawan's Viral Picture

It is a picture of Dhawan that is now going viral, he can be seen enjoying himself in a swimming pool by sipping a cup0 of tea.

The caption of the viral tweet on X reads, "Aur kaisi lagi chai padosiyon (How was the tea neighbours?) The tweet has already garnered 1.2 million views.

Meanwhile, after checking Dhawan's timeline on Instagram and X - we discovered that the picture that had gone viral was posted by the former India cricketer on February 7, 2024. It is the picture that is now being used by social media users to mock Afridi.

Operation Sindoor