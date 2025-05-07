sb.scorecardresearch
Updated May 7th 2025, 11:50 IST

'Shahid Afridi Ko Bhi Tag Kar Dete': Shikhar Dhawan Lauds IAF's Successful 'Operation Sindoor' in Pakistan; Post Goes Viral

Operation Sindoor: Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has taken to his social media and lauded Indian Armed Forces' successful 'Operation Sindoor' in Pak.

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
Dhawan Lauds IAF For 'Operation Sindoor'
Operation Sindoor: Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has taken to his social media and lauded Indian Armed Forces' successful 'Operation Sindoor' in Pakistan in the wee hours of Wednesday. Dhawan, who has been vocal with his views against Pakistan, wrote: “India takes a stand against Terrorism”. In Hindi, he also wrote, "Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. 

The post from the former left-handed opener is now drawing reactions and has gone viral. The reactions on his post show that fans wanted him to tag former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi as well. Dhawan had a social media banter with Afridi recently in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22. Here is the viral post from Dhawan: 

Dhawan's Viral Post on ‘Operation Sindoor’ 

Published May 7th 2025, 11:50 IST