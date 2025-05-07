Operation Sindoor Likely To Impact Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Match? India's Air Strike Leaves PAK Shocked

Operation Sindoor: Pakistan is set to face more losses! After India's successful ‘Operation Sindoor’ in the wee hours of Wednesday, there is a lot of confusion over the Pakistan Super League match that is set to take place in the evening in Rawalpindi between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators. This is an important game as it is a top of the table clash. For the unversed, the PSL has reached the business end of the group stage and hence every game from here will be extremely important.

Both sides are positioned one and two in the leader's board. Fans are taking to social space and enquiring about it as they are uncertain about the PSL match that is set to take place in the evening. There is no official statement from the Pakistan Cricket Board as of now, so one can safely believe that the match will take place and on schedule time.

PAKISTAN FANS CONFUSED

