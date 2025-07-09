'Did Virat Kohli Avoid Getting Clicked With BCCI?' Fans React to Team India's Viral Pic From 'YouWeCan' Event in London

England vs India: Team India, led by Shubman Gill, would be high-on-confidence after their emphatic series-levelling win at Edgbaston. While the turnover from the Birmingham to the next Test was less, Team India still found time to pay a visit to Yuvraj Singh's event, ‘YouWeCan’ in London. Team India players were present and so was former India captain Virat Kohli. While Kohli broke silence on his shock Test retirement, his absence from Team India's group picture also raised questions. The Board of Control of Cricket in India posted a picture of the entire team at the gala dinner, Kohli was missing.

Fans took to social space and reacted. Some found this fishy and reckoned Kohli may have avoided it. Here are the comments that were made by fans.

Did Kohli Avoid Getting Clicked?

When asked about retirement, Kohli came up with a witty response which regaled all present at the event.

‘Just coloured my beard two days ago’

"I just coloured my beard two days ago. You know it's time when you are colouring your beard every four days," Virat quipped when asked.

Meanwhile, Kohli was spotted at the Wimbledon as well where he was rooting for Novak Djokovic. Kohli was there at SW19 with his wife Anushka Sharma. Following Djokovic's win, Kohli posted an Instagram story congratulating the Serbian.

