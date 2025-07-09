Virat Kohli Hugs Yuvraj Singh; Opens up on Test Retirement With Witty 'Beard' Reference

England vs India: Virat Kohli shocked the world when he announced his Test retirement as most reckoned, at 36, given his fitness - he easily had at least a couple of more seasons. Following his retirement, he has been leading a quiet life in London while the national team is also there.

While it cannot be confirmed he met the players or not, Kohli attended an event hosted by Yuvraj Singh, named ‘YouWeCan’. It is no secret that Kohli and Yuvraj have been friends, teammates for a long time. They were also part of the triumphant 2011 World Cup side. During the event, Kohli has broken silence on his Test retirement in a hilarious fashion.

‘Just coloured my beard two days ago’

"I just coloured my beard two days ago. You know it's time when you are colouring your beard every four days," said Kohli when insisted by Gaurav Kapur to join Yuvraj Singh, Ravi Shastri, Kevin Pietersen, Chris Gayle and Darren Gough on the stage.

For the unversed, the timing of Kohli's retirement was questioned as it came less than a week after then-captain Rohit Sharma threw in the towel.

Kohli - A Modern Day Great