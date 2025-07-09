TROLLED English Journalist Vouches to Never Motivate Shubman Gill After Edgbaston Embarrassment

England vs India: At the pre-match presser ahead of the second Test at Birmingham, a BBC journalist, named Joe Wilson, threw India's poor stats at the venue to the captain. So, did that motivate him to smash multiple records? While that cannot be said, it is interesting to see that the same journalist has now said that he will never motivate Gill again.

After the historic win at Edgbaston, an Indian journalist asked Gill to answer that very question now. To that, Gill was cheeky, as he asked about his whereabouts as Wilson was not present.

'Can't see my favourite journalist'

"I can't see my favourite journalist. Where is he? I wanted to see him," Gill said at the post-match press conference when asked by an Indian journalist about his reaction to the same question now.

Wilson has now made an U-turn and claimed that Gill is a gentleman. He also lauded the way Gill answers the questions with dignity and intelligence.

"I think he's a real gentleman. He answers every question with dignity and intelligence. He's leading his team pretty well in all departments, especially in the media."

He also agreed that at times stats can be misleading.

Will India Start Favourites at Lord's?

Without an iota of doubt, India would start favourites at Lord's. What would boost their chances at Lord's is the return of Jasprit Bumrah. Bumrah missed the second Test due to workload issues. As per reports, Lord's is going to offer assistance to seamers and if that is the case, Bumrah and the rest could make merry.