'Didn't See Gautam Gambhir Giving Credit to Either Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli': Robin Uthappa After Ind-SA ODI Series

Ind vs SA: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli did really well in the recently-concluded three-match ODI series against South Africa. Despite their good show, they did not get any credit from coach Gautam Gambhir and that has not gone down well with former India cricketer Robin Uthappa.

'Didn't see Gautam giving credit to either Rohit or Virat'

"What I found surprising is the post-match of that series, in the press conference, I didn't see Gautam giving credit to either Rohit or Virat. Here are a couple of guys who've batted out of their skins and shown us how good they are and how good they can be. They reduced all kinds of doubts and shut down any naysayers about what they actually can do and will do for India when they are in the right kind of form. That felt strange," Uthappa said on his YouTube channel.

During the ODI series against South Africa, Kohli was the leading run-getter with 302 runs in three games and he got those runs at an average of 151. On the other hand, Rohit amassed 146 runs at an average of 48.66. The two senior stalwarts were in sublime touch.

Advertisement

Will RoKo Feature in 2027 WC?

Going by their current form, there is no reason why they should not be there at the marquee event. Their presence would give India massive advantage as they will bring a lot of experience to the table. The two have also expressed their desire to feature in the 2027 WC in South Africa. That is their target and that would probably be their last tournament for the national side as well. For the unversed, they have retired from T20Is and Tests and are only active in the ODI format.