'We've Played a Lot In The Sub-Continent': Mohammad Nabi Opens Up On Afghanistan's Chances Of Winning The 2026 Edition Of T20 World Cup

Veteran Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammed Nabi is currently representing the Dubai Capitals in the ongoing 2025-26 edition of the ILT20. Nabi is nothing less than an Afghan stalwart as far as the white-ball format is concerned. The star all-rounder has played a total of 145 T20I matches for Afghanistan, amassing 2417 runs and picking 104 wickets. Nabi also holds the distinction of being a part of the Afghanistan national team's first T20 World Cup appearance in 2010.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic, the Afghan all-rounder touched upon Dubai Capitals' chances of winning ILT20 2025, the Nicholas Pooran stumping saga, and Afghanistan's chances of winning the T20 World Cup next year.

Q. Dubai have been playing some good cricket, but you guys have won just one game out of the last three that you have played. How do you assess your season?

Advertisement

A. Ya, we are just starting the season and we have played only three games. We lost by small margins so far. We won the last game, and the mistakes that we did in the games we lost, we learnt from them, and right now we are looking for that perfect winning combination and hopefully we have a great season ahead.

Q. Nicholas Pooran recently faced a lot of flak that he refused to do in the Desert Vipers vs Mumbai Emirates game. What do you think about it?

Advertisement

A. As far as I know, the batsman was struggling that time. He wasn't being able to hit properly and that is why he didn't stump so that he doesn't bring a new batter to the crease.

Q. What do you feel about the impact player rule? Does it reduce the role of the all-rounder?

A. The impact player rule is a bit fun and it does benefit the batting side. It is like getting an extra option, presumably a batter, and it allows a side to score big runs.

Q. Afghanistan did really well in the 2024 T20 World Cup and you guys did really well barring the South Africa game. What expectations do you have from the Afghanistan team for the World T20 that will be played next year?

A. We had a great team combination in the 2024 T20 World Cup. We did a lot of hard work and it resulted in us reaching the semi-final. We have played a lot in the sub-continent, especially in the IPL, and hopefully we have the right combination for the next World Cup.

ALSO READ | India Encounter Big Problem Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026, Star Trio In Dire Need To Turn Things Around Prior To Marquee ICC Event

Dubai Capitals In Dire Need Of A Turnaround