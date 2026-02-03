'Difficult For Them To Get Into The Top Four': Ravichandran Ashwin Weighs In On Former Champions' Chances Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026

India is set to co-host the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 alongside Sri Lanka. The marquee tournament will begin on February 7, 2026, with participating teams already arriving in India and Sri Lanka for final preparations.

Ahead of the tournament, former India player Ravichandran Ashwin predicted that co-hosts Sri Lanka would have a hard time in the upcoming tournament and that it is unlikely for them to make it to the top four. Notably, Sri Lanka have won only one of their last T20Is ahead of the World Cup, including a series defeat to England.

The 2014 World Champions made a huge decision to reappoint Dasun Shanaka as their captain, opting to replace Charith Asalanka. Notably, despite their underwhelming performance in the last World Cup under Shanaka, Sri Lanka won the 2022 Asia Cup against all odds.

Ravichandran Ashwin On Sri Lanka's Chances In T20 World Cup

The former India star shared that there is a remote possibility that the co-hosts will make it to the semi-finals and shared that he won't rule them out completely despite the chances of them qualifying being low.

In his YouTube video, posted on February 3, Ashwin said, "It is difficult for them to get into the top four. I don't think they will get into the top four. If they do, I will be really surprised. I won't rule them out. If they get a must-win game against a Western side, they can prepare a turning wicket and take a chance."

For the unversed, Sri Lanka's final World Cup squad includes notable players like Pathum Nissanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Kusal Mendis, and Wanindu Hasaranga.

Sri Lanka is placed in Group B