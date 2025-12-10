Dinesh Karthik Embarks On New Coaching Journey After RCB Stint, Joins London Spirit As Mentor & Batting Coach

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Dinesh Karthik celebrates his half-century during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium | Image: ANI

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has embarked on a new chapter as he adds a new feather to his coaching cap. After mentoring the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) towards its maiden IPL title, DK brings his coaching brilliance to England after joining the London Spirit.

Dinesh Karthik has been actively pursuing broadcast commentary and was part of RCB's coaching staff as mentor and batting coach after retiring from the IPL in 2024.

Dinesh Karthik Joins The London Spirit As Mentor & Batting Coach

Following his stint at RCB, Dinesh Karthik will embark on his first-ever coaching assignment outside the IPL with the London Spirit in The Hundred. The former Indian wicketkeeper-batter has been appointed as the side's mentor and batting coach.

In a statement shared on social media, DK expressed his delight at joining The Hundred franchise and is enthusiastic about spending time and working in the English summer at Lord's.

“What an exciting time to be joining London Spirit! When I heard about the plans and the ambitions of Mo, MCC and the Tech Titans, I was really enthusiastic to join. To spend the English summer working at Lord’s is truly a dream come true," Dinesh Karthik said.

Lord's Has A Special Place For Dinesh Karthik

For Dinesh Karthik, working with the London Spirit at Lord's will be an emotional affair. The iconic cricket ground was the place where the wicketkeeper-batter made his debut for the Men in Blue.

It is also the venue where he competed in his last Test match for the Indian cricket team.

"It is the ground where I made my debut for India, and I played my last Test match – Lord’s is very close to my heart. I can’t wait to see the squad come together and to work with some exceptional cricketers next year,” DK added.

Dinesh Karthik had a shaky career, but the fans vividly remembered his contributions. In his active career for Team India, the wicketkeeper-batter made 94 ODIs, 16 Tests and 60 T20I appearances. He has also made franchise cricket appearances in the IPL and SA20.