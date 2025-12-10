NZ vs WI: Blair Tickner Gets Stretchered Off After Sustaining Freak Shoulder Injury In Day One Of 2nd Test

New Zealand seamer Blair Tickner has suffered an unfortunate injury after landing awkwardly on his shoulder on the opening day of the second Test match. The injury looked severe as the Blackcaps seamer had to be stretchered off the field of play.

The injury to Blair Tickner is a significant setback to the New Zealand Blackcaps, as they are already struggling with critical injury issues.

Three of the team's players have already been ruled out of the match due to injuries, and Tickner's departure from the game could be troubling for the side.

Blair Tickner suffered a shoulder injury in the 63rd over when he made a full-stretched dive in an attempt to stop a boundary towards fine-leg. The seamer fell awkwardly on his shoulder, leading to him clutching his shoulder as he went down.

The New Zealand Blackcaps' medical staff promptly rushed into action, and Tickner had to be stretched off the field and into an ambulance. The 32-year-old seamer received applause from the home crowd.

Blair Tickner was on a blazing spree as he had picked up a four-wicket haul earlier in the play. He had dismissed Brandon King at 33 and then brought down Kavem Hodge for a duck.

The 33-year-old seamer then brought down Shai Hope just two runs before his half-century. He went on to take the prized wicket of Roston Chase in the competition.

West Indies encountered a lethal bowling spell from Blair Tickner and Michael Rae, who were on a wicket-taking spree. Rae's three-wicket haul was also crucial for the hosts in restricting them to a chaseable target and securing the lead.

Jacob Duffy and Glenn Phillips also picked up a wicket each in the competition, taking the wicket count to nine.

Anderson Phillip suffered a run-out dismissal, courtesy of Devon Conway's sharp presence of mind as he tossed the ball back in time. Substitute Kristian Clarke struck the ball with the stumps to secure the dismissal.