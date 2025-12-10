Updated 10 December 2025 at 15:13 IST
NZ vs WI: Blair Tickner Gets Stretchered Off After Sustaining Freak Shoulder Injury In Day One Of 2nd Test
New Zealand seamer Blair Tickner suffered a severe shoulder injury after a dive in the 2nd Test. Stretchered off despite a four-wicket haul, his exit adds to the Blackcaps’ mounting injury woes.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
New Zealand seamer Blair Tickner has suffered an unfortunate injury after landing awkwardly on his shoulder on the opening day of the second Test match. The injury looked severe as the Blackcaps seamer had to be stretchered off the field of play.
The injury to Blair Tickner is a significant setback to the New Zealand Blackcaps, as they are already struggling with critical injury issues.
Three of the team's players have already been ruled out of the match due to injuries, and Tickner's departure from the game could be troubling for the side.
A
Blair Tickner suffered a shoulder injury in the 63rd over when he made a full-stretched dive in an attempt to stop a boundary towards fine-leg. The seamer fell awkwardly on his shoulder, leading to him clutching his shoulder as he went down.
Advertisement
The New Zealand Blackcaps' medical staff promptly rushed into action, and Tickner had to be stretched off the field and into an ambulance. The 32-year-old seamer received applause from the home crowd.
Also Read: Rohit Sharma Retains Number One Spot, Virat Kohli Closing On Top Position In Latest ICC ODI Rankings
Advertisement
Blair Tickner was on a blazing spree as he had picked up a four-wicket haul earlier in the play. He had dismissed Brandon King at 33 and then brought down Kavem Hodge for a duck.
The 33-year-old seamer then brought down Shai Hope just two runs before his half-century. He went on to take the prized wicket of Roston Chase in the competition.
O
West Indies encountered a lethal bowling spell from Blair Tickner and Michael Rae, who were on a wicket-taking spree. Rae's three-wicket haul was also crucial for the hosts in restricting them to a chaseable target and securing the lead.
Also Read: Selection Row Turns Violent As Pondicherry U19 Coach Suffers 20 Stitches Following Assault With Bat: Report
Jacob Duffy and Glenn Phillips also picked up a wicket each in the competition, taking the wicket count to nine.
Anderson Phillip suffered a run-out dismissal, courtesy of Devon Conway's sharp presence of mind as he tossed the ball back in time. Substitute Kristian Clarke struck the ball with the stumps to secure the dismissal.
The West Indies were bowled out at 205, and New Zealand put up 29 runs on the scoreboard before stumps were called.
Published By : Pavitra Shome
Published On: 10 December 2025 at 15:13 IST