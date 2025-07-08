IND vs ENG - Stuart Broad Advocates For England Speedster Jofra Archer's Addition In Lord's Test: 'His Attributes Are Amazing'

England vs India: Ben Stokes-led England conceded a 336-run defeat against Shubman Gill's India in the second Test match of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, at Edgbaston in Birmingham, on Sunday, July 6th.

With the win in Birmingham, Team India have leveled the series 1-1. England had a solid start to the series after sealing a five-wicket triumph over India at Headingley.

In the second match of the series, Shubman Gill was named the 'Player of the Match' following his double hundred and a fiery century in the match.

Stuart Broad Calls For Jofra Archer's Inclusion At Lord's

While speaking on 'Love of Cricket' podcast, the former England pacer analyzed the hosts' defeat at Edgbaston and advocated for the inclusion of Jofra Archer to the Three Lions playing eleven at Lord's.

Stuart Broad said that Jofra Archer has 'amazing' attributes, which will help the Three Lions in the upcoming Test matches of the series.

“His attributes are amazing. He’s tall, incredibly athletic, gets bounce and pace and he does move the ball,” Stuart Broad said as quoted by Independent.

He added that it will be more interesting to watch Archer play since he has been out of the field for a long time.

“Time has made him more exciting as well. When he’s not been around for a huge amount of time you want to tune in and see what’s coming," he added.

Jofra Archer's Numbers In Test Cricket

English speedster Jofra Archer played his last Test match in 2021 against India. Following that he has been out of the field due to injuries.

The 30-year-old English pacer made his Test debut in 2019 against Australia. After playing his maiden red-ball match for the Three Lions, Archer played 13 Tests and 24 innings, picking up 42 wickets at an economy rate of 2.99, and a bowling average of 31.04.