IND vs ENG| Gautam Gambhir's Critics Slammed After Historical Edgbaston Victory: 'Narrative Changes Faster Than The Scorecard'

India secured a historic victory at Edgbaston by taming England by a record-breaking 336 runs in the second Test. Gautam Gambhir and Shubman Gill decided to rest their pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and faced severe backlash over their selection.

Gautam Gambhir's Critics Slammed After Edgbaston Victory

But Bumrah's absence proved to be a blessing in disguise as Akash Deep stamped his authority with a match-winning 10-wicket haul. The right-arm pacer took very little time to acclimatise to the Edgbaston surface and threatened the English batters with his acute line and length. Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj combined to bowl out England for 407 runs.

Gambhir has faced staunch criticism over India's performance in red-ball cricket. But his former KKR colleague Manvinder Singh Bisla has slammed critics following India's record-breaking win in Birmingham. He posted on X, "Before the Test: @GautamGambhir messed up the XI.

After the win: @ShubmanGill era begins. Narratives change faster than the scorecard. PS: Both are leaders — credit goes to whole team for this famous win."

Shubman Gill And Akash Deep Shone Brightly For India

Shubman Gill and Co. did the impossible as India became the first Asian country to win a Test match at Edgbaston. Shubman Gill also shattered a plethora of records as he surpassed Virat Kohli to become India's highest-scoring Test captain. Akash Deep picked up six wickets in the second innings as the English batting lineup fell through like a pack of cards. His dismissals included Harry Brook, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith and Ben Duckett as he gave a proper audition for the Lord's Test.