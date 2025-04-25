'MS Dhoni's Captaincy Will Be Key': Former RCB Coach Predicts Chennai Super Kings' Win Over 'Inconsistent' SRH In IPL 2025

IPL 2025: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will square off against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 43rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, on Friday, April 25th.

Both the Super Kings and the Sunrisers have displayed a poor performance in the ongoing 18th season of the cash-rich tournament. CSK managed to win just two matches and conceded six defeats. The Super Kings hold the bottom most place on the IPL 2025 standings with two points and have a net run rate of -1.392. On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad hold ninth place with four points with a net run rate of -1.361.

It will be a must-win match for the two teams; whoever loses the game will fail to qualify for the playoffs. Both CSK and SRH need to win their remaining six matches.

‘CSK’s Spin Strength, Backed By MS Dhoni, Will Be Key’: Sanjay Bangar

While speaking on JioHotstar, former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) coach Sanjay Bangar predicted the Super Kings' win over the Sunrisers. He added that Chennai's spin strength, backed by captain MS Dhoni, will be the key. He added that the Hyderabad-based franchise have been ‘inconsistent’ in the ongoing season.

"I believe CSK will win against SRH. CSK’s spin strength, backed by MSD, will be key, and they’ll ensure there’s assistance for the spinners. The team is evolving, moving away from their earlier pattern with more focus on youngsters. SRH, on the other hand, has been inconsistent," Sanjay Bangar said on JioHotstar.

CSK Win Only Two Matches In IPL 2025 So Far